Conservation and Trump 47: 2.0

I have been struggling for two years with the irony of the Trump 47 Administrations seeming inability to harness our private sectors to achieve a successful and positive conservation portfolio, on the back of multiple federal agencies (Interior, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)) repeated failures for the past 30 years.

I have been told by a Trump advisor that the inner circle does not believe conservation plays to the MAGA base. This is obtuse thinking and a serious political miscalculation.

There is a salient difference between conservation as opposed to environmentalism. The former was launched by Teddy Roosevelt and Gifford Pinchot at the dawn of Twentieth Century, and expanded and solidified by Nixon/Ford administrations in late 1960s and early 1970s.

The keys to conservation success in the third decade of this century are the farm/ranch constituency, forest owners, and the declining hunt/fish constituency. This trilogy of constituencies represent a core of the MAGA vote. Although numbering approximately 12 million landowners, they control 70 percent of the land in the lower 48 states, thereby giving their limited numbers substantial weight on the political scales.

Private Lands: The Foundation of Conservation

Let us start with the facts that are never covered by media headlines. 71% of the conterminous 48 states are private land. That is the key ingredient for the recipe of endangered species recovery and migratory bird restorations potentially.

My home state of Maine is 95% private land, so is Texas, where we have two of the pivotal Senate races in current midterms. You do not do conservation in either Maine or Texas unless you focus on private landowner engagement.

Many southern and mid-western states are 90% private land, yet current conservation policies are oblivious to the granite underpinnings of our nation’s geographies.

Geography and ownership will dictate and drive successful conservation going forward for the next two decades, not environmental rhetoric nor climate histrionics.

Nationwide 80% of endangered species habitat resides on private lands according to US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), and 82% of our nation’s wetlands, the key to waterfowl survival are on private lands, not federal wildlife refuges.

If you fly a drone over most states today you will see that private lands are better managed than lands in the public domain.

Ranchers are the key to grassland birds’ survival, now at the lowest population cycle in a century, and the recovery of mountain plovers, curlews, lesser prairie chicken and sage grouse will only succeed with broad scale rancher engagement. Shorebirds are also in drastic decline nationwide.

If you want an example of what can be done, look no further than Ted Turner, who on his ranches in just the last 30 years, raised buffalo to the highest population levels in over a century.

Private forest companies from Maine’s Seven Islands to Collins Pine and Sierra Pacific Industries in California and Oregon are far better forest managers than our United States Forest Service (USFS) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and they are not subject to environmental litigation to prevent forest management, the greatest vulnerability of combating wildfires on our public forests.

Federal Land Acquisition and Environmental Litigation

We do not need to acquire more federal land today, and our nations’ land buying account LWCF (Land and Water Conservation Fund), should be sidelined until we pay off our national debt.

Private land management through scalable engagement of private landowners will reduce the complex and ineffective array of federally funded programs, reduce federal expenditures and as a result will improve the on the ground management and recovery of both species and forests.

You can tell the Sierra Club, and NGO litigant Ken, to go to hell, since they have destroyed our western forest landscapes and endangered dozens of wildlife species with their environmental lawsuits.

Federal Leadership: Successes and Missed Opportunities

Both Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and EPA administrator Lee Zeldin have demonstrated extraordinarily effective leadership in simultaneously unsnarling the decades of environmental regulatory overburden put in place by the successive Clinton, Obama, and Biden administrations while proactively engaging the private sector in long term solutions in their respective fields.

Chris Wright has revitalized our oil/gas sector putting us on a pedestal where we now lead the world, and he has single handily relaunched the nuclear industry that has struggled in doldrums since Three Mile Island.

Zeldin has showed comparable imagination and leadership unraveling climate/Co2 knots and spurring private sector solutions.

Unfortunately, both Interior and the USDA have focused on narrower, single track pathways of leadership that have left conservation wallowing in the wake of Clinton, Obama, and Biden years’ of compounded regulation and climate tautology.

Secretary Burgum at Interior gets A+ marks for re-energizing oil/gas and mining sectors, but his team’s focus in conservation has primarily concentrated on unsnarling the knots of endangered species regulations, which is desperately needed.

However, this focus will never get you to species recovery long term. For that you need private landowner engagement at unprecedented scale, which in turn requires close coordination with USDA.

At USDA, Secretary Rollins has been up to her ears in egg pricing, beef pricing, fixing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); again all necessary but conservation initiatives have yet to be formulated, much less put into action. USDA is the key agency for conservation because the Farm Bill gives USDA the $ billions for on the ground conservation and landowner engagement that dwarfs any funding or capacity within the Interior agencies.

Two examples where USDA needs shoring up:

1. Four years ago I went to the Williston Basin oil gas conference and I met with the North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner. He stated flatly: “We tell all our producers to stay away from USDA.”

In Mississippi, one of our most Republican states and a state dominated by agriculture and forest producers, there has not been a conservation easement executed in the last 4 years. The state used to be a leader in conservation easements.

A Path Forward

Conservation requires a focus on solving the root cause of problems.

For example the principal cause of wildfires today is the environmental lawsuits weekly prosecuted to prevent forest management.

Similarly, the root cause and stumbling block to endangered species recovery is federal and state agencies’ inability to engage landowners at scale to voluntarily invest in conservation and to stimulate such investments on an incentive basis.

Wildfires

First, require the production of a legal counter narrative for environmental litigants who promote legal guidelines for judges that is both legally and biologically flawed to the Nenth degree.

A counter effort by the Federalist Society, American Enterprise Institute (AEI), and Earth and Water Law in cooperation with USFWS and USFS could be produced within a year.

Second, revoke the Roadless rule- currently in process.

Third, initiate the application of technology to instantly locate wildfires and trigger agencies response already has a working prototype at Alert California with TANZLE, a Silicon Valley AI company having on shelf technology that can be applied to all western states and New Jersey and other fire prone regions.

Above photo links to The New York Times video report, “The Crews Harnessing A.I. to Fight Wildfires,” by John Branch, Mimi Dwyer, Yasu Tsuji and Nicholas Kraus. Published October 12, 2026.

Also new drone technology (Corvette Aerospace), and new fire suppressants (Komodo) should be applied broadly.

Fourth, promote community based organizations to assist in combatting wildfires.

At present there is virtually no engagement of western community organization such as Evergreen Foundation, Family Water Alliance, Family Farm Alliance and the Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities Foundation.

Endangered Species Recovery

First, reinvigorate USFWS Partners For Wildlife program, which I started in 1991 with National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) grants but which has been emasculated by the Obama and Biden leadership at Interior for more than 25 years.

Second, ramp up USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) to promote conservation easements on working farm and forest landscapes and species with targeted conservation programs (Working Lands for Wildlife).

Third, support farm and agriculture land trusts.

In the 1990s I wrote the first checks to launch California Rangeland Trust, Colorado Agriculture Land Trust, and Texas Ag Land Trust. The three organizations are now the largest in terms of acreage held by land trusts in their respective state.

The new conservation easement law first passed by President Bush in the 2006 Pension Act underpins the effectiveness of agriculture and forest land trusts.

Fourth, initiate a comprehensive review of the spotted owl listing under the chairmanship of Chad Oliver, Pinchot professor Yale Forestry School.

The science underpinning the spotted owl listing was seriously flawed and promoted by environmental advocates to execute their agenda of forest preservation-which is responsible for the devastating forest fires we face today across western states.

Fifth, for the marine environment we need to initiate OIF, ocean iron fertilization, for the recovery of both Atlantic and Pacific salmon species and the recovery of geographically coincident whale populations such as the Right Whale, Humpback and Grey Whales, which like salmon are starving for lack of forage fish.

Sixth, There should be monthly coordination between Interior (USFWS, BLM, NPS, Wildfire Service), USDA, NRCS, FSA, and (DOW) Readiness and the Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) Program (DOW REPI).

Conservation, MAGA, and the Future of Private Land Stewardship

This brings us back to the orientation of Trump 47’s inner circle and the MAGA tie-in.

What they do not recognize is that conservation is people centric. Every landowner and family is unique, individual in attitudes, and idiosyncratic. They are fiscally and socially conservative. That is why it is a MAGA constituency; farmers know the land and they are better stewards than bureaucrats.

One of the unheralded successes of the environmental movement over the last 50 years is the widespread inculcation of a stewardship ethic for landowners nationwide.

Most forest owners value their land for wildlife and amenity values, not just for cutting trees. As stewards of their lands, landowners do a better job managing their landscape than federal bureaucrats.

For decades the mantra of environmental advocates and Democrats has been to elevate science as a holy grail. But science can be and is readily corrupted as Al Gore and Michael Manning have made explicit in their global climate crusade.

Roger Pielke of AEI has dismantled many of the falsehoods of climate crusaders in his Substack posts.

Science and technology have enable innovations in land management and superior capabilities across the board, but on the ground it is the personal commitment of the farmer, rancher, and forest owner that determines land use and conservation.

Today the greatest threat to conservation is determined by demography: farmers and ranchers are marching through their 60s and forest owners are over 70.

We face the greatest intergenerational transfer of landscapes in our history in the next decade as the Wall Street Journal has highlighted in multiple articles in 2026.

Another aspect of conservation is that it is very much localized. Farmers and ranchers talk to their neighbors and peers, and conservation has evolved into what is now characterized as Community-based Conservation.

The Malpais Borderland Group of southern Arizona and New Mexico is emblematic of this trend and these ranchers are recovering multiple endangered species.

Other examples abound, as the under reported success of many Agricultural and Cattleman Land Trusts demonstrates.

The Opportunity Is Hiding in Plain Sight

The opportunity for Trump 47 is hiding in plain sight. Conservation is not a Democratic or Republican issue, nor should it be held hostage by environmental ideology, endless litigation, or the bureaucratic inertia that has crippled federal conservation agencies for decades. It is fundamentally about people, private property, and responsible stewardship of the land.

The Trump administration has demonstrated its willingness to challenge entrenched bureaucracies, unleash private-sector innovation, and rethink how government operates. Why should conservation be any different?

With 71% of the lower 48 states in private ownership, the path forward is obvious. Engage the farmers, ranchers, and forest owners who know their land, provide incentives rather than regulatory obstacles, harness new technologies, and coordinate the billions already being spent across federal agencies toward measurable conservation outcomes.

The coming generational transfer of America’s working landscapes makes this opportunity all the more urgent. We can either continue down the same bureaucratic path that has failed to recover endangered species, restore declining wildlife populations, and manage our forests, or recognize that the future of American conservation rests with the people who own and work the land.

Trump 47 has an opportunity to fundamentally reshape American conservation for the next generation. The question is whether its leadership has the vision to seize it.

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A little more about the Author, Amos S. Eno…

Dive into the fascinating journey of Amos S. Eno, the visionary president and founder of the Land Conservation Assistance Network (LandCAN). For over 40 years, Amos has been a dynamic force in transforming environmental policy, challenging traditional thinking across government, corporate, and environmental sectors.

Amos’s passion for the natural world was kindled on Mount Desert Island, Maine, and his New Jersey home. As a child, he explored the waters of Frenchman and Blue Hill Bays, hiked through Acadia National Park, and collected nature’s treasures. His love for birdwatching remains so sharp that he can identify most perching birds even while traveling at 85 mph.

With a history degree from Princeton University, Amos’s adventures took him to Nepal’s Chitwan Park, where he conducted bird and tiger surveys and penned the first proposal for what is now Langtang National Park. His work in East Africa focused on integrating local communities like the Maasai into conservation efforts. After his time at the Department of the Interior, he earned an M.A. in natural resources from Cornell University.

Since founding LandCAN in 2000, Amos has developed a comprehensive suite of online tools to empower private landowners in sustainable land stewardship. His groundbreaking work includes leading the New England Forestry Foundation as executive director, where he orchestrated the two largest private land conservation easements in U.S. history, totaling 1.1 million acres.

Amos’s impressive career includes a decade as executive director of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, where he regionalized operations for enhanced service. His roles at the National Audubon Society and the Department of the Interior further underscore his deep commitment to conservation.

Join Amos on his Substack page to explore his insightful writings and join the conversation on innovative environmental policies and conservation strategies. Follow his journey and be part of the change: Amos S. Eno’s Substack.

If you’d like to contact Amos, you can reach him directly through Substack or email at aeno@landcan.org. If you are interested in the Land Conservation Assistance Network (LandCAN), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, we invite you to explore www.landcan.org. LandCAN offers invaluable tools and resources for landowners, including searchable databases for conservation programs and access to over 47,000 experts and organizations nationwide. Our goal is to connect people to conservation by providing the entire conservation community with free access to critical information, tools, and services.