Amos’s Substack

Amos’s Substack

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Amos Eno
Jan 1

NO. I have worked in environmental sector since 1973. My first week working for Secretary of Interior I witnessed the VP of Sierra Club, Brock Evans, lie through his teeth. It has gotten worse every year since

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