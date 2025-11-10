This post opens with the full text of Jonathan Adler’s November 9, 2025 article from The Volokh Conspiracy.

The Sierra Club Went Woke, and Now Is Going Broke

By Jonathan H. Adler

“The Sierra Club is one of the oldest and most well-known environmental organizations in the country. It was founded in 1892 and became a powerful political force contemporary environmental politics.

In recent years, however, the Sierra Club has been losing members, money, and support. A major reason for this is that the Club, like many progressive non-profits, sought to embrace a broader social justice agenda and, in the process, alienated parts of its core environmental support, according to an extensive investigative report in the New York Times.

The story begins:

The Sierra Club calls itself the “largest and most influential grass roots environmental organization in the country.” But it is in the middle of an implosion — left weakened, distracted and divided just as environmental protections are under assault by the Trump administration.

The group has lost 60 percent of the four million members and supporters it counted in 2019. It has held three rounds of employee layoffs since 2022, trying to climb out of a $40 million projected budget deficit. . . .

“Sierra Club is in a downward spiral,” a group of managers wrote in a letter reviewed by The New York Times to the club’s leadership in June. . . .

While the Sierra Club’s leadership disputes the Times’ analysis, the story makes a compelling case that the Club’s attempts to become more “woke” - to integrate broader concerns about racial justice, gender equity, and so on-the more it lost focus and support, drove away longtime supporters and volunteers. But according to the Club’s leadership, the real problem is that those concerned about the environment became complacent after Joe Biden was elected, and the ability of supporters to give to the organization was hampered by broader economic conditions.

As the Times recounts, after Trump’s first election, the Club sought to broaden its base by appealing to a wider range of progressive policy concerns, as well as to make its own operations more equitable. Among other things, it supported and buttressed the employee union, which increased the organization’s labor costs substantially. But that was not all.

It issued an “equity language guide,” which warned employees to be cautious about using the words “vibrant” and “hardworking,” because they reinforced racist tropes. “Lame duck session” was out, because “lame” was offensive. Even “Americans” should be avoided, the guide said, because it excluded non-U. S. citizens.

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the group called for defunding the police and providing reparations for slavery.

The club even turned on its own founder, John Muir, with Mr. Brune saying the environmental icon had used “deeply harmful racist stereotypes” in his writings about Native Americans and Black people in the 1860s.

Mr. Mair, who had been the group’s first Black board president, wrote a rebuttal defending the founder. The Sierra Club refused to publish it, and censured him when he published it elsewhere.

“Do we want to still be the Sierra Club anymore?” Mr. Mair said he thought at the time.

This was apparently a reasonable question, as the organization, for a time, seemed more focused on investing in priorities other than environmental protection.

Jim Dougherty, an environmental activist and Sierra Club director, said he had raised objections to a 2019 budget that called for the equivalent of 108 full-time employees to work on a “national equity investment.” Most of those were not new hires; rather a refocus of the responsibilities of many current employees.

The club said that was meant to address the “problematic lack of diversity and inclusion in the environmental movement and to make the Sierra Club a welcoming and supportive place to work for all employees.”

“I said, we have two F.T.E.s devoted to Trump’s war on the Arctic refuge, and we have 108 going to D.E.I., and I don’t think we have our priorities straight,” Mr. Dougherty said, using the acronyms for “full-time employees” and “diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Mr. Dougherty said no other board members agreed, and the budget passed.

In another instance, a prominent volunteer who pushed for greater wildlife protection efforts was challenged by a Club staffer who reportedly told her “That’s fine, Delia. But what do wolves have to do with equity, justice and inclusion?”

While the Club’s membership is overwhelmingly liberal, those who donated to the organization tended to rank environmental concerns well above combatting racism or other social justice concerns. And when the organization sought to take a stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict, all it did was sow further discord among its ranks.

The Sierra Club has faced internal dissension and difficulty before, including when there were internal fights over immigration (because, in the view of some environmentalists, people are the problem). Refocusing on its core mission may help it recover its ballast, but there’s little question it (like most major environmentalist organizations) will remain a progressive organization, generally aligned with the Democratic Party. This is something I wrote about thirty years ago in my first book, and one of the dynamics that I believe hampers greater environmental progress. In this regard, it appears that listing further to the left is a losing strategy.”

This post can be found here: The Sierra Club Went Woke, and Now Is Going Broke

Reprinted here with permission from the author, Jonathan H. Adler.

Published on Substack with the author’s consent.

I have quoted Adler’s article in its entirety because what we have here is deep seated malaise that is five decades deep and is now common gruel across many environmental organizations. I witnessed an equivalent meltdown at National Audubon Society (hereafter NAS) in 1981-1986. Audubon’s President Russell Peterson expanded NAS programs beyond wildlife and natural resource conservation to an ever broadening portfolio of issues: pollution and EPA regulation, agricultural policy, and population control, anti–nuclear. Peterson was chair of the 3 Mile Island commission that set back the U. S. nuclear industry for 40 years. He spent through NAS’s $30 million endowment. He was finally removed by the board which appointed Peter AA Berle as his successor and Berle careened the trajectory of issue expansion and financial mismanagement even further taking the organization to the brink of insolvency. He fired Audubon magazine’s iconic editor, Les Line, and tried to replace NAS’ iconic egret brand symbol with a black flag. Environmental leaders cloaked in messiah complexes have an established track record of financial mismanagement and public policy failure. NAS has never recovered from the demolition derby of Peterson and Berle. Today our migratory bird populations are more than 40% below three decades ago because NAS promotes wind and solar power and has refused to hold Clinton, Obama and Biden administrations accountable for killing millions of migratory birds at the hands of their green energy infrastructure. In recent years NAS has experienced the same management, unionization and woke posturing as Sierra Club, further undermining the organization’s once peerless effectiveness.

There is another pattern evident in this story. Our leading environmental organizations are disemboweling our environment and causing, lasting decadal damage. Case in point: western forest fires that are now metastasizing nationwide from California to New Jersey’s Pinelands. The Sierra Club would have you and the American public pin the tail on the donkey of Global Warming, when in fact they, yes the Sierra Club and its environmental co- conspirator colleagues, are the principal cause of the paroxysm of forest fires blanketing and destroying our forests across western states.

The Sierra Club led the parade to create millions of acres of Wilderness areas throughout our western forests; they promoted Roadless rules preventing access and forest management; they litigate monthly to prevent salvage logging and forest management. Native Americans burned our forests for 5 millennia from Maine to California. Our forests have always been managed by humans, until the last 50 years. The accumulating undergrowth brush and deciduous trees have provided the kindling to make summer fires towering infernos across western states especially in drought years. This is not ecology; it is application of blind, stupid wokeness and following the money trail. Environmental groups make money by suing federal agencies under Equal Access to Justice Act and Endangered Species Act, and a myriad of other environmental statutes. The result? They are impoverishing western rural communities, depressing rural economies based on forest management, and killing hundreds of innocent people and destroying the forests of the Sierra Nevada, and Pacific Northwest. Thank you Sierra Club. John Muir you should be weeping at what your environmental progeny have wrought. Gifford Pinchot was right; we need to manage our forests and we need to support the economies of rural American communities.

Last week we saw another consequence of this devolution of environmental policy to mindlessness, in the Senate with Senator Kennedy’s (R-LA) vote on the Congressional Review Act to prevent the shooting of 450,000 barred owls with the stated objective of recovering the barred owl, a species listed under the Endangered Species Act. The Kennedy motion lost 25-71.So owl shooting is now going to be a federal pastime. What is this going to accomplish? The barred owl invaded the Pacific Northwest and the Sierras for the same reason we have forest infernos. They are an eastern deciduous species and with the growth of undergrowth and deciduous species in western forests, they shouldered their way into the changed habitat caused by environmental groups preventing forest management. Today USFWS employees can hardly tell the difference between owl sightings, and if you do not address the underlying forest habitat issue of forest management, you accomplish nothing, except an exorbitant waste of money shooting owls.

Finally this underscores the total ineffectiveness of the Endangered Species Act (hereafter ESA) today, which has become in the main, a colosseum for environmental litigators. Attempts have been made for thirty years to amend and reform ESA, but in today’s environment of partisanship and Congressional imbroglios that is not likely to happen. However, progress can be made on recovering listed endangered species with a relatively easy pivot of federal policies and modest investments. Here is the basic equation for a quantum leap in conservation effectiveness. Today 71% of USA remains in private ownership. Every endangered species has a recovery plan and the heart of every plan is habitat conservation. According to USFWS, 80% of endangered species habitat is found on….drum beat… Private Land! For decades ESA reformers have looked to USFWS to recover species. USFWS budget for species recovery is approximately $150 million pre DOGE. Look over to USDA’s NRCS and you see they spend $3.2 billion annually for species recovery in partnership with land owners on working landscapes, including forests. My conservation nonprofit, www.landcan.org now has a million users annually providing land owner engagement with federal, state, nonprofit and for profit conservation providers. There are only 1.9 million farms and ranches in USAS and another 10m million forest owners. It is a modestly small constituency and market that is readily accessible on a scalable basis as LandCAN has demonstrated over the past two decades.

Applying a non-regulatory, entrepreneurial, and voluntary path to engage private land owners would make Robert Frost proud for demonstrating application of his ambulatory excursions of the mind: the path not taken!

Focusing Federal agencies on harnessing the communities of private land owners takes us out of the snarls of federal regulatory land management. It takes us out to the prairies and forests of ownership avoiding the briar patch of litigious environmental organizations and polarized courts. In today’s world of AI and internet, targeting of geographic priority conservation areas is easy, and so is scalability, as LandCAN has demonstrated. Today LandCAN lists over 60,000 for profit conservation service providers, over 6,000 forest consultants and 6,000 tax and estate attorneys serving rural America. Today we stand a kilter as many Americans are deeply frustrated with our government’s inability to solve problems. It is time to step off the regulatory merry-go-round and onto the entrepreneurial and stewardship instincts of the private land owning community that owns almost three quarters of USA. They will propel endangered species recovery.

Related Article: How the Republicans Lost the Environment by Amos S. Eno

A little more about the Author, Amos S. Eno…

Dive into the fascinating journey of Amos S. Eno, the visionary president and founder of the Land Conservation Assistance Network (LandCAN). For over 50 years, Amos has been a dynamic force in transforming environmental policy, challenging traditional thinking across government, corporate, and environmental sectors.

Amos’s passion for the natural world was kindled on Mount Desert Island, Maine, and his New Jersey home. As a child, he explored the waters of Frenchman and Blue Hill Bays, hiked through Acadia National Park, and collected nature’s treasures. His love for birdwatching remains so sharp that he can identify most perching birds even while traveling at 85 mph.

With a history degree from Princeton University, Amos’s adventures took him to Nepal’s Chitwan Park, where he conducted bird and tiger surveys and penned the first proposal for what is now Langtang National Park. His work in East Africa focused on integrating local communities like the Maasai into conservation efforts. After his time at the Department of the Interior, he earned an M.A. in natural resources from Cornell University.

Since founding LandCAN in 2000, Amos has developed a comprehensive suite of online tools to empower private landowners in sustainable land stewardship. His groundbreaking work includes leading the New England Forestry Foundation as executive director, where he orchestrated the two largest private land conservation easements in U.S. history, totaling 1.1 million acres.

Amos’s impressive career also includes a decade as executive director of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, where he regionalized operations for enhanced service. His roles at the National Audubon Society and the Department of the Interior further underscore his deep commitment to conservation.

Join Amos on his Substack page to explore his insightful writings and join the conversation on innovative environmental policies and conservation strategies. Follow his journey and be part of the change: Amos S. Eno’s Substack.

Message Amos Eno

If you’d like to contact Amos, you can reach him directly through Substack or via email at aeno@landcan.org. If you are interested in the Land Conservation Assistance Network (LandCAN), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, we invite you to explore www.landcan.org. LandCAN offers invaluable tools and resources for landowners, including searchable databases for conservation programs and access to over 47,000 experts and organizations nationwide. Our goal is to connect people to conservation by providing free access to critical information, tools, and services for the entire conservation community.

Leave a comment