What a week it has been! We stand witness to southern California and Los Angeles fires decimating communities, with Governor Newsome and LA Mayor Karen Bass pointing their fingers at Climate Change to obscure their herculean incompetence. This week, we have confirmation hearings for Trump cabinet appointees. I watched Chris Wright for Energy yesterday and Governor Burgum for Interior today. Two superstars embodying sanity and competence, entrepreneurship, and good governance married to an articulateness unheard of for the last 4 years.

Today a friend sent me Emily Yoffe’s interview with Steve Koonin, whose book Unsettled is one of my favorites in the past decade. It should be required reading in every college syllabus across America. Koonin demolishes the leftwing Democratic finger pointing to climate as the cause of the California fires.

In 2021, I co-produced a four-part film for EarthX TV explaining the historical and contemporary legacy of forest fires incinerating our western states for the last three decades and more. You can watch part one here.

Image Source: Part 1 of the EarthxTV American Forest Fire Series film.

When the Spanish first arrived in California in 1542, they named Los Angeles’ San Pedro Bay the "Bay of Smokes," referencing the Native American practice of burning. The Spanish missions of the 1600s eventually collapsed due to a 35-year drought. Fires and drought have dominated California’s landscape for thousands of years.

And low and behold, we are now having forest fires in New England and mid-Atlantic states—the culprit: lack of forest management. The media and corrupt democratic politicians, and their environmental enablers blame Climate Change in every spoken or written vocalization, which is pure Horse Shit. Our demonic and dementia freighted outgoer Biden declares: “climate change is the single greatest threat to humanity”. The degeneracy and dishonesty that the Biden administration has wrought on the United States over the last four years is decidedly a better living actualization of the multiple consequences of self-imposed threats to humanity. Adios Joe.

However, forest fires are actually a consequence of an easily comprehensible sequence of human actions and events. First, Native Americans burned all U.S. state's forests for five millennia before Columbus landed in this hemisphere. Grasslands were polka-dotted throughout even our most forested states, such as New York and Pennsylvania, and across all Southeastern states. This landscape supported the seasonal migration of bison herds up and down the Appalachians, often accompanied by elk. In New York, the Iroquois burned the mountains and valleys annually, much like their counterparts in northern California, such as the Yurok tribe, who practiced similar land management in the West.

Second, landscape-scale fire suppression began in 1905, soon after the turn of the century, when President Teddy Roosevelt and US Forest Service Chief Gifford Pinchot established millions of acres of National Forest lands across western states.

Third, the rise of the environmental movement in the 1960s and the passage of foundational laws like NEPA and the Endangered Species Act greatly empowered environmental groups and fueled the exponential growth of environmental litigation firms. This effectively halted forest management across the western United States.

The spotted owl's listing marked the death knell for forest management by public agencies such as the USDA Forest Service and Interior’s Bureau of Land Management, as well as the private forest products industry in rural western towns like Libby, Montana.

Fourth, our forests' accumulated brush and understory growth have transformed them from ecosystems where trees once grew 30-60 feet apart with a grassland substrate into overcrowded, disease-ridden, and water-absorbing ecological incinerators. The bottom line today is that the environmental movement has become the driving force destroying our western forests. This destruction is killing endangered species on an unprecedented scale, endangering human lives, and devastating homes and businesses.

Just last week, environmental litigators sued to stop forest management in Montana’s Flathead Forest. Another lawsuit was filed to ostensibly protect grizzly bears and lynx from forest management despite the fact that both species depend on grasslands and open spaces within forest ecosystems.

Our contemporary American population, which primarily resides in metropolitan areas, is often completely unaware of the ecological history of our national landscape. However, the Spanish experience in California is well documented, and surviving Native American communities, such as the Yurok tribe, can still speak to the traditional use of prescribed burning to manage California’s Mediterranean ecosystems.

For thousands of years, fires served as a beneficial control agent for our forests. This balance persisted until the last century, with the rise of environmental policies that disrupted these practices.

We must immediately and massively apply forest management practices that combine federal agency applications amplified with scalable private-sector forest industry engagement. We need to support the expansion of small modular nuclear power facilities and restore forest product entrepreneurship across rural Western states. We must bring back grazing on our public lands to reduce flammable grasses by restoring sheep, cattle, and horses to the landscape. As Elon Musk suggests, we must defund organizations like the Sierra Club, NRDC, and CBD—groups that prioritize ideology over effective solutions and obstruct meaningful progress.

Bottom line: Western fires are a human-caused phenomenon. They stem from multiple factors, including environmental litigators preventing forest management and the decline of the U.S. Forest Service after thirty years of environmental zealot policies. Onerous regulations, such as California air quality standards that restrict prescribed burns and federal policies prohibiting tree harvests, have also contributed to the loss of private forest product companies throughout the rural West.

A determined and coordinated effort is needed to reverse decades of mismanagement and incompetence.

Is Los Angeles burning because of climate change? Steve Koonin answered emphatically: NONSENSE!

California has promoted policies of self-immolation for two decades…Like Defund the Police, perhaps collateral damage on a horrific scale will drive sanity, safety, and reform.

A little more about the Author, Amos S. Eno…

Dive into the fascinating journey of Amos S. Eno, the visionary president and founder of the Land Conservation Assistance Network (LandCAN). For over 40 years, Amos has been a dynamic force in transforming environmental policy, challenging traditional thinking across government, corporate, and environmental sectors.

Amos's passion for the natural world was kindled on Mount Desert Island, Maine, and his New Jersey home. As a child, he explored the waters of Frenchman and Blue Hill Bays, hiked through Acadia National Park, and collected nature's treasures. His love for birdwatching remains so sharp that he can identify most perching birds even while traveling at 85 mph.

With a history degree from Princeton University, Amos's adventures took him to Nepal's Chitwan Park, where he conducted bird and tiger surveys and penned the first proposal for what is now Langtang National Park. His work in East Africa focused on integrating local communities like the Maasai into conservation efforts. After his time at the Department of the Interior, he earned an M.A. in natural resources from Cornell University.

Since founding LandCAN in 2000, Amos has developed a comprehensive suite of online tools to empower private landowners in sustainable land stewardship. His groundbreaking work includes leading the New England Forestry Foundation as executive director, where he orchestrated the two largest private land conservation easements in U.S. history, totaling 1.1 million acres.

Amos's impressive career includes a decade as executive director of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, where he regionalized operations for enhanced service. His roles at the National Audubon Society and the Department of the Interior further underscore his deep commitment to conservation.

Join Amos on his Substack page to explore his insightful writings and discuss innovative environmental policies and conservation strategies. Follow his journey and be part of the change: Amos S. Eno's Substack.

If you'd like to contact Amos, you can reach him directly through Substack or email at aeno@landcan.org. If you are interested in the Land Conservation Assistance Network (LandCAN), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, we invite you to explore www.landcan.org.

LandCAN offers invaluable tools and resources for landowners, including searchable databases for conservation programs and access to over 47,000 experts and organizations nationwide. Our goal is to connect people to conservation by providing the entire conservation community with free access to critical information, tools, and services.

