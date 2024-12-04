Amos’s Substack
A Republican Blueprint for Environmental Leadership: Energy, Land, and People
Reclaiming Conservation: A Republican Agenda for Energy, Land, and Environmental Renewal
12 hrs ago
Amos Eno
October 2024
Resurrecting Conservation: A Call to Private Landowners and the Oil Industry
My Speech in Dallas – October 30, 2024
Oct 23
Amos Eno
Wrightstone and a Warm Blanket of Mind
I write to recommend Greg Wrightstone’s new book, A VERY CONVENIENT WARMING, with an introduction by Will Happer, Chair Emeritus of the University…
Oct 1
Amos Eno
September 2024
Private Landowners Leading the Way: Conservation Success Stories from Land Report's Summer 2024 Issue
The latest issue of Land Report magazine (Summer 2024) features three insightful articles highlighting the leadership and effectiveness of private…
Sep 16
Amos Eno
August 2024
Conservation Today, As Opposed To Yesteryear:
The Importance of Private Lands
Aug 22
Amos Eno
Forest Fire /ESA Memo, Last Straw: Part 2
Part 2 of a 2 part series..
Aug 12
Amos Eno
EarthX ASE Forestry Interview
Part 1 of a 2 part series
Aug 2
Amos Eno
July 2024
“Message from a Maverick for 21st Century Conservation” (2021)
The modern environmental movement was born in 1972 when President Nixon quoted TR Roosevelt in his Presidential Message: “At the dawn of the twentieth…
Jul 24
Amos Eno
How the Republicans Lost the Environment as Public Policy Leaders
Over the last century and a quarter, the United States has experienced two great short-lived episodes of Republican conservation leadership. The first…
Jul 10
Amos Eno
